Coronavirus outbreak | Google temporarily shuts down its China offices

The deadly coronavirus, which has killed 170 people and infected over 7,700 so far, mainly in China, has led to several companies shutting down their offices temporarily.

After tech giants Apple and Facebook, Google has reportedly announced a temporary shutdown of all its offices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A company spokesperson told The Verge it is following the government’s guidelines and has also implemented restrictions on business travel.

Currently, its offices in China are closed due to the extended Lunar New Year holiday as announced by the government to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Google has also advised its employees in China and their immediate family members to return to the US as soon as possible and to work from home for 14 days from the day of departure.

Although Google has very limited services in China, it works closely with manufacturers for its hardware products like the Pixel, Google Home, etc.