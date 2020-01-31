Coronavirus outbreak | Google Search activates SOS alert

Coronavirus has spread its reach to several other countries after the outbreak in China. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus as a global health emergency. Google, on its behalf, has activated an SOS alert for the 2019 novel coronavirus for providing the latest news and updates.

Google’s SOS alert will assist in delivering accurate information to users. Upon searching for coronavirus or any related keyword, the search engine returns a white card noting an SOS alert that can be shared directly for spreading the information.

Below the white card is the ‘Top Stories’ carousel from various news publications highlighting the latest updates on coronavirus. Twitter handles of relevant authorities and organisations like the WHO and its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus can be found below the news carousel. Google will also localise the alerts overtime if needed.