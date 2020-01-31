App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Google Search activates SOS alert

Upon searching for coronavirus or any related keyword, the search engine returns a white card noting an SOS alert which can be shared directly for spreading the information.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coronavirus has spread its reach to several other countries after the outbreak in China. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus as a global health emergency. Google, on its behalf, has activated an SOS alert for the 2019 novel coronavirus for providing the latest news and updates.

Google’s SOS alert will assist in delivering accurate information to users. Upon searching for coronavirus or any related keyword, the search engine returns a white card noting an SOS alert that can be shared directly for spreading the information.

Also Read: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak ‘global emergency’: Here is what it means

Below the white card is the ‘Top Stories’ carousel from various news publications highlighting the latest updates on coronavirus. Twitter handles of relevant authorities and organisations like the WHO and its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus can be found below the news carousel. Google will also localise the alerts overtime if needed.

Google has also added a ‘Help and Information’ tab below the Twitter accounts tab. This particular tab includes links to various WHO articles on coronavirus advisory. The tab also includes various safety tips one needs to take to avoid getting infected.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Google

