App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | China orders Tesla to shut down Shanghai factory

The American electric-car maker began producing its Model 3, hoping to make a strong presence in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China has reportedly ordered Tesla to temporarily shut down its Shanghai facility amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The shutdown is likely to delay the company’s Model 3 production and would also ‘slightly’ impact its profitability in Q1 2020.

Tesla's finance chief Zach Kirkhorn told The Verge that the Chinese government had asked several companies to remain shut till February 9. The government’s shutdown order will further lead to production delays of Model 3. “At this point we are expecting a one to one-and-a-half week delay in the ramp of Shanghai-built Model 3s due to a government required factory shutdown,” Kirkhorn told the website.

Tesla began delivering its first batch of electric cars manufactured in its Shanghai facility at the end of 2019. The American electric-car maker began producing its Model 3, hoping to make a strong presence in China.

Close

However, now that the government has ordered a shut-down, Tesla expects a dip in its revenue and deliveries. The company doesn’t expect too big of a financial hit, as the Shanghai-produced Model 3 only represents a tiny fraction of the company’s quarterly profits, Kirkhorn said.

related news

Google, too, has temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Tesla

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.