Coronavirus | Now watch few original shows for free on Apple TV+ for a limited period

Starting April 11, users will be able to access some Apple TV originals for free. The company is offering free viewership on select shows on its Apple TV+ streaming platform for a limited period, Hindustan Times reported.

The offer will be available in all countries with Apple TV+ service. The announcement comes at a time when most people around the world are confined to their homes due to the partial or complete lockdown implemented by countries to control the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Here is a list of shows that will be available on the streaming service for free -- Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Snoopy in Space, Hipsters, Ghostwriter, and The Elephant. Users can also stream the Oprah Talks on COVID-19 for free on the platform.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals, which can be accessed on the Apple TV app on the company's devices. It made its entry into the market in November last year, amid stiff competition from already thriving platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.