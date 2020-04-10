App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Now watch few original shows for free on Apple TV+ for a limited period

The announcement comes at a time when most people around the world are confined to their homes due to the partial or complete lockdown implemented by countries to control the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Starting April 11, users will be able to access some Apple TV originals for free. The company is offering free viewership on select shows on its Apple TV+ streaming platform for a limited period, Hindustan Times reported.

The offer will be available in all countries with Apple TV+ service. The announcement comes at a time when most people around the world are confined to their homes due to the partial or complete lockdown implemented by countries to control the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Close

Here is a list of shows that will be available on the streaming service for free -- Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Snoopy in Space, Hipsters, Ghostwriter, and The Elephant. Users can also stream the Oprah Talks on COVID-19 for free on the platform.

related news

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals, which can be accessed on the Apple TV app on the company's devices. It made its entry into the market in November last year, amid stiff competition from already thriving platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 09:43 pm

tags #Apple TV #Business #Technology

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.