you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: LG temporarily shuts down its manufacturing plant in South Korea

The LG manufacturing plant located at Gumi is the main supplier of the camera modules and some other components for the Apple iPhone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

LG has reportedly shutdown one of its manufacturing plants in South Korea temporarily. One of the employees at the Gumi manufacturing plant has been diagnosed with coronavirus, following which the company decided to temporarily close its plant starting March 1.


The LG manufacturing plant located at Gumi is the primary supplier of the camera modules and some other components for the Apple iPhone. The company has shut down the plant to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also disinfect the area, reported GSMArena.


Samsung too had previously closed its Gumi-based manufacturing plant in February after one of the workers was diagnosed with COVID-19. The plant reportedly manufactures the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series.


South Korea has reported nearly 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 till March 3. So far as the deadly virus is concerned, it is the worst-hit country after China. The government has announced that it has started taking several measures to curb the spread and also treat the ones infected with COVID-19.



First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #South Korea

