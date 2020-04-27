App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus-led lockdown | Missing your gym sessions? Here are some fitness TV apps to work out from home

Here are some fitness apps for smart TVs to help you stay in shape during the lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Staying fit may seem difficult during the coronavirus-led lockdown. Nowadays people are spending much more time watching TV, so here are some ways for them to be fit while turning their television into your fitness coach. Here are five smart TV apps to make sure you don’t miss your gym or morning run during the lockdown. (Image: News18)
1/6

Staying fit may seem difficult during the coronavirus-led lockdown. Nowadays people are spending much more time watching TV, so here are some ways for them to be fit while turning their television into your fitness coach. Here are five smart TV apps to make sure you don’t miss your gym or morning run during the lockdown. (Image: News18)

No 1 | KEEP: Home-workout-trainer is an easy-to-use app with various workout categories. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

No 1 | KEEP: Home-workout-trainer is an easy-to-use app with various workout categories. (Image: News18 Creative)

No 2 | Adidas Training: This app features a wide range of strength and conditioning workouts. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

No 2 | Adidas Training: This app features a wide range of strength and conditioning workouts. (Image: News18 Creative)

No 3 | FiiT: The app brings the boutique studio experience to wherever you choose to workout. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

No 3 | FiiT: The app brings the boutique studio experience to wherever you choose to workout. (Image: News18 Creative)

No 4 | Asana Rebel: This app is for yoga enthusiast. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

No 4 | Asana Rebel: This app is for yoga enthusiast. (Image: News18 Creative)

No 5 | Obe: The streams over 14 live classes a day. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

No 5 | Obe: The streams over 14 live classes a day. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #fitness apps #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.