Coronavirus kills MWC 2020: What happens to the launch events?

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, scheduled to begin from February 24, has been cancelled. GSMA, the organisation that runs MWC, has cancelled the event for this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the past few days, speculations were being made about the cancellation of MWC 2020 Barcelona after several major tech brands withdrew their participation. On Wednesday, GSMA released a statement confirming the cancellation of the world’s largest mobile trade show.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA.

The cancellation further led to comments on Twitter that suggested the overall end of MWC since companies would opt for separate events or web launches, instead of attending the MWC for showcasing their products.

However, GSMA’s statement, so far, confirms that MWC 2021 will take place. “The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions”, the statement read.

This is the first time in 33 years where the annual MWC event would not take place.

What happens to the pre-MWC launch events?

OPPO has responded to Moneycontrol's query.

"OPPO respects and understands GSMA’s decision to cancel the MWC Barcelona 2020 event. After serious consideration, we have also decided to reschedule the OPPO Find X2 Global Launch Event, originally scheduled on 22nd February. As of now, the event will be rescheduled for March and more information will be shared soon. Thank you for your continued support, and we kindly look forward to unveiling our latest flagship 5G smartphone in the near future," it said.

Moneycontrol has also sent out an email to Realme to get updates on its launch event in Barcelona. Xiaomi is, as of now, also scheduled to launch the Mi 10 series globally on February 23. The company has not issued any updated statement as yet. It is not clear as of now if the affected companies will go ahead with their initial plans.

GSMA MWC 2020 attracts over lakh attendees from over 200 countries. Brands not only showcase new products but also get in talks with investors at the MWC, also known as the mecca of smartphone tech events.

The cancellation of MWC 2020 is estimated to cause a loss in millions of Euros, not just for the organisers and the participating brands, but also the hotel, travel and hospitality industry.