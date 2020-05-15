Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

Vivo India has sent out an internal memo to its employees stating that the firm was forced to implement pay cuts for all employees from May, as per a report by the Business Standard.

As per the report, Joinmay Enterprises — a Vivo group operating in western India — has sent out an internal letter to its employees informing about the salary cut.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Business for smartphone brands has taken a severe hit as no company was allowed to sell devices during the lockdown. This in return has caused Vivo to cut salaries of all its employees from May.

The report states that employees will draw a salary equivalent to 50 percent of their gross monthly salary.

“With the announcement to continue the lockdown in May and a probability of further extension, means there will be no sales or collection in May too. Under these extreme circumstances, the [survival] of the company is critical because, if the company survives, our jobs survive,” Director Ding Zhijie told employees through the letter.

When the publication contacted Vivo India, a spokesperson said that the letter was prepared as an internal memo and was not intended for circulation.

“There is no final decision that has been taken yet,” he said while quoting Zhijie.

The spokesperson further added that Vivo managed to pay 100 percent salary to all its employees during March and April despite negligible sales and collections.

”It is impossible for our company to survive this crisis without sacrifices from each and every one of us,” he added.

According to a Canalys report, Vivo was the second-largest smartphone brand in India with a 19.9 percent market share in Q1 2020, with an annual growth rate of 48.9 percent. Vivo India reportedly sold 6.7 million devices during the quarter.

