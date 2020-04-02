App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: IKEA puts Mumbai store launch plans on hold

The launch was previously planned for May-end or June

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Furniture and home accessories seller IKEA is reportedly delaying its plans to open new stores in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IKEA initially planned to launch a store in Navi Mumbai and two small-format stores in Mumbai. Alongside, the Swedish giant was also said to launch a new line of products this month.  However, due to the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, the company has reportedly delayed its plans.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Hindu BusinessLine that IKEA has indefinitely delayed its launch plans in India. One of the sources said, “Globally, and in India, with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, IKEA is facing issues.”

IKEA India Managing Director Peter Betzel had said the company will open its store in Navi Mumbai this summer. The launch was previously planned for May-end or June. “We are hoping to launch it this year, but, we’ll have to wait and watch how the situation pans out,” the person said.

related news

Betzel had stated Mumbai would be the first market in India to have the retailer’s ‘hybrid’ model, along with the offline large-and-small-format stores and the online store, which was launched in August 2019 in Mumbai. “In the coming 12 months, we will add two smaller formats of Ikea in the city,“ he had said.

While the Navi Mumbai store launch might delay, the report states that the company might possibly launch one of the two small-format stores in Mumbai before the hybrid store.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus cases #IKEA

