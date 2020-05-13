App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Coronavirus impact | Demand for cybersecurity roles at IT firms rises: Report

Because of the new work-from-home model owing to the nationwide lockdown, several companies are looking to improve their network’s security.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The coronavirus pandemic has led to freezing of hiring processes across IT industry. However, several IT and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies are reportedly recruiting more cybersecurity professionals due to increasing demand.

Because of the new work-from-home model owing to the nationwide lockdown, several companies are looking to improve their network’s security. This has led to companies bringing new cybersecurity professionals onboard as hiring for other technology positions remains on hold says a report by The Economic Times.

Sunil C, head of specialised staffing at TeamLease informed that the demand has gone up by 15 percent.

He adds that the demand is more particularly from Big Four consulting companies and IT firms catering to the BFSI sector.

The last couple of weeks has seen a deferment in the onboarding of new employees, but the demand remains, he said.

However, for positions like digitisation (specialists) and regular developer skills, demand has fallen, “so these positions have been withdrawn”, he added. 

Anand Ramakrishnan, CEO of Qtek Systems, suggests hiring for cybersecurity professionals will be a priority post lockdown. He says that people who have more knowledge of endpoints detection, response and video conferencing will be in more demand.

Endpoints include remote devices in a corporate network, which include laptops and wireless devices. Previously, endpoint protection was limited to antivirus or anti-malware solutions.

However, as employees work from remote locations, there is a need for constant monitoring and threat analysis. 

First Published on May 13, 2020 10:04 am

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

