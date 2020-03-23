Coronavirus effect | Smartphone shipments at record low, fall 38% YoY in February

Smartphone sales have reportedly fallen by 37 million units in February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, smartphone shipments fell to 61.8 million units in February from over 99.2 million in the same month last year, Strategy Analysis reported. The sharp decline (38 percent year-on-year) is said to be the biggest ever and has been attributed to disruption in supply chains due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China, which manufactures most smartphones for the global market, saw several of its cities under lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“The coronavirus scare has spread to Europe, North America and elsewhere, and hundreds of millions of affluent consumers are under lockdown, unable or unwilling to shop for new devices,” Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said. “The smartphone industry will have to work harder than ever to lift sales in coming weeks by opting for online flash sales or generous discounts on bundling with hot products like smartwatches.”

The outbreak has also had an impact on the global economy, which has reportedly left many without jobs or with reduced income. "We can expect a further decline in shipments if the virus continues to spread its foot further," Wu said.