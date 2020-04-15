App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus effect | China ships over 21mn smartphones in March, records threefold increase in production: Report

Although the number is significantly better than the February shipments, it is still lower by 20 percent compared to March 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing coronavirus situation has put the brakes on the supply chain and shipments of every tech product, including smartphones. Over the past couple of months, smartphone sales are said to have stalled, with February sales seeing the worst figures in recent times. However, China has reportedly recorded a threefold increase in March.

China restarted most of its manufacturing plants in March as soon as the situation got better in the country. According to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the country shipped over 21 million smartphones in March 2020, reported GSMArena. Although the number is significantly better than the February shipments, it is still lower by 20 percent compared to March 2019.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Chinese government data suggest that Apple shipped over 2.5 million units in March, five times more than the 500,000 phones shipped in February. Xiaomi, in its recent earnings call, announced that the company’s smartphone sales have bounced back to 80 percent of expected targets, and it expects to see a continued improvement in the coming months. However, with the economy slowing down globally, it remains to be seen how the consumers’ purchasing habits will respond to the situation.

In India, smartphone prices are expected to witness a second hike due to supply shortages of components, coupled with currency fluctuation and the extended lockdown. The IDC report estimates a 20-25 percent decline in 2020 due to the outbreak. Currently, smartphones are not deemed under essential products which have resulted in no sales or shipments during the lockdown period.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:43 am

tags #coronavirus #gadgets #smartphones

