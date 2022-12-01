Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 unveiled with enhanced drop resistance

Corning has announced the next-generation Victus Gorilla Glass called Victus 2. The company touts improved drop impact resistance on rough surfaces like concrete.

According to research by Corning, 84% consumers in India, China, and the United States view durability as the primary reason for buying a smartphone, besides the brand on the device.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass.

“With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs," Velasquez added.

In lab tests, Corning claims that Victus 2 covered smartphones survived drops of up to one meter on surfaces designed to replicate concrete. The company said that glasses from the competition cracked when dropped from half a meter or less.

The company said that glass is currently undergoing evaluation at various partners and will reach the market in the next few months.