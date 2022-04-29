Corning Gorilla Glass conducts survey on how Indian's use their smartphone cameras

Corning, the company behind Gorilla Glass, the protection used for smartphone displays conducted a survey in India to find out how consumers used their smartphone cameras, and the perception surrounding the camera lens cover.

The survey returned some interesting observations, for instance, 42% of users said that they took the smartphone camera into consideration, when buying a new phone. 94% of Indians, believed that the number of lenses on a smartphone camera, impacted photo quality.

63% of Indian consumers want at least, a triple-camera module on their smartphones for optimal picture quality. 34% said that scratched camera lenses was one of their primary concerns.

Corning found that 70% of consumers wanted cameras with a high megapixel count, 66% wanted cameras with HDR support, and 65% preferred better zoom ranges on their smartphone cameras.

42% of users considered a brand name before making a purchase, and 36% wanted the best price. The other most important features that Indian's wanted in their smartphone cameras are better image clarity, the ability to capture more light and phones with good drop resistance.

38% of users said that they worried that the camera lens will capture glare and reflections, while the rest were more worried about the scratches on smartphone camera lenses.

The study involved over 1,000 consumers from across India, all of whom were perspective buyers of new phones in the market. The user base was split between Android and iOS.

Last year, Apple invested $45 million more in Corning Inc., from its proposed $5 billion advanced manufacturing fund. The Cupertino technology giant has already released $450 million to the company, over the last four years.