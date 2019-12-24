Here's how Conversational AI is converting clicks to commerce

V Bhatia

Personalization plays a crucial role in BFSI transactions. An Accenture report found that 33 percent customers abandon business relationships due to lack of personalization, while 44 percent rely on Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA). This underlines how technologies like NLP chatbots and IVA help banks offer a branch-like experience to their customers.

According to Kartik Poddar, SVP and Business Head of Haptik, IVAs can understand customer intent (on chat and voice) and respond in a natural conversation. He explains that the advancement of speech recognition, speech-to-text technologies and accuracy of voice-based IVAs is making machine-human conversation seamless.

Haptik works with companies including Zurich Insurance, HDFC, IIFL and Edelweiss Tokio to support and recommend the right products to their users.

Q: Can AI and ML help chatbots decipher a conversation’s meaning and context?

A: Most banking queries are repetitive in nature, pertaining to account balance, payment status, etc. IVAs can handle variations of these common queries, and route those falling outside these buckets to human agents. By successfully understanding multi-intent queries and replying to it, they can free human agents to work on complex queries.

Q: Can chatbots promote commercial experiences by understanding human intent?

A: Conversational commerce is the next frontier for conversational AI platforms. By understanding user intent and using a combination of first party data (from the BFSI organisation), domain specific user data (curated from internet, forums and open resources) and highly curated domain specific language, bots can recommend the right product. So, if a user, who spends more on movies and food, seeks a credit card offering great offers; domain-specific conversational commerce bots can suggest the right one from all credit cards and guide the user to apply for one.

Q: Are conversational AI-based banking platforms, including chat-based payments, secure enough?

A: Payments using conversational AI have primary aspects – security and ease of use.

Most enterprise grade conversational AI platforms have the security policies to ensure that payments are safe. However, how we collect user information should be thought through with more sensitivity. For example - credit card information should not be collected or played out using voice since other people could be around the user, thus compromising the details.

Conversational interfaces, although intuitive and easy, might not be ideal for all use cases. Imagine entering credit card information on a chat interface. Can a user enter so many details easily, can they edit the information, what if some input was incorrect – these cases make the chat / voice interface inefficient.

In such instances, if the user’s payment information is available with the organisation, then enabling payment scenarios makes for a secure, seamless experience. Once the user has been authenticated, they can validate and seamlessly execute the payment with a yes /no prompt.