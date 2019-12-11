Consumers stop using wrongly declined credit cards for future purchases

A report by the Aite Group predicts losses due to false credit and debit card declines will grow to USD 443 billion by 2021. This dwarfs the losses from card fraud alone.

Javelin Strategy & Research estimates that payment-related fraud affected 14.4 million consumers last year. Fraud losses on existing credit and debit cards in 2018 was USD 6.4 billion. According to Javelin the value of “false declines” per year has now reached a staggering USD 118 billion.

When a card user's card is falsely declined, a major credit card brand says cardholders tend to change attitudes around the card and retailers. They are reported to going on to say that “39% abandon that card after a false decline, while a quarter decrease card usage.” Additionally, more alarmingly 32% say they plan to stop shopping at the retailer where they were declined.

More “affluent” cardholders account for half of all false declines, as they “tend to spend more, more often, especially when traveling.” Having some of your most affluent and best customers being wrongly rejected at checkout with 32% of these valuable customers then stopping altogether shopping in the future at that retailer is an economic disaster for the retailers and a huge loss of business for the credit card issuers.

“Having consumers use a biometric card that only works when the real card holder touches the card will dramatically decrease the false rejections of good card customers thereby potentially saving retailers and card issuers billions of dollars a year,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric makes a biometric card that uses the SmartMetric ultra small fully functional fingerprint scanner that is embedded inside the credit card. The credit card has a small sensor on the card's surface that when touched instantly scans the card holder's fingerprint. If the card is being used by the proper card holder then the card will be turned on.

SmartMetric turns the card users’ biometrics into the key that unlocks the card.