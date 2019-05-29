Conduent names Cliff Skelton as President and Chief Operating Officer

Conduent Incorporated, a digital interactions company, announced the appointment of Cliff Skelton as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Skelton brings expertise in operational management, technology integration and strategic leadership. In this role, he will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations across Conduent's business units, ensuring that Conduent continues to provide the knowledge and products that allow the businesses and governments it serves to offer first-rate digital experiences that meet the evolving needs of their customers and constituents.

"Over the past year, Conduent has made numerous foundational improvements to modernize our infrastructure and drive efficiencies to better serve our customers," said Conduent Chairman of the Board William G. Parrett. "Cliff's experience across our key verticals and his proven ability to transform operations in the business process outsourcing sector by leveraging innovative technology make him the ideal person to lead our operational team. He will help build on Conduent's efforts as we shift our business to focus on higher value-add digital offerings."

Skelton joins Conduent from Fiserv Output Solutions, where he served as President. He previously spent five years as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Fiserv, where he was a member of the company's Executive Committee.

"Conduent works at the intersection of the right industries, conducting millions of mission-critical business transactions every day," said Skelton. "The company's market position is enhanced by its long-time relationships with loyal clients that benefit from an experienced team with deep domain expertise. I look forward to the opportunity to work in a hands-on manner to drive Conduent's enterprise-wide transformation."