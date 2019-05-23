Compliance Systems, Newgen partner to ensure compliance in lending space

Compliance Systems and Newgen Software have announced a strategic alliance that will provide their joint customers with best-in-class solutions to help them drive digital transformation while remaining fully compliant. Under the agreement, Newgen and Compliance Systems will work together to develop an integrated solution that enables compliance in the lending space.

The partnership is aimed at providing customers with a platform which will enable their users to significantly cut down on data entry and manual tasks to generate compliance documents. This alliance will have Newgen's Commercial and Consumer Loan Origination solutions, built on Newgen's business process management and enterprise content management platform and seamlessly integrated with Simplicity by Compliance Systems for banks, credit unions and other financial organizations. The integration between Newgen and Compliance Systems will provide another layer of efficiency for joint customers to optimize their workflows and reduce loan closing time.

Compliance Systems, through its comprehensive web-based application Simplicity by Compliance Systems, will enable users to carry out lending related compliance processes. Newgen's lending solutions will work in conjunction with the former and extract greater value from transaction-specific data to render appropriate documents and eliminate redundant processes.