Companies finding it difficult to recruit personnel for new-age tech

The proportion of qualified candidates with respect to the jobs available for the positions of cloud architects, data scientists, storage systems and management specialists, and software architects are exponentially reducing in India, as per a report in The Times of India.

Belong, a recruitment company, developed a Talent Supply Index (TSI), putting the TSI for cloud computing at 0.2 suggesting that 2 cloud architects are available for every 10 cloud architect opportunities. A cloud architect is responsible for maintaining company’s cloud computing strategy.

TSI for data scientist has also fallen dramatically from 0.7 in 2017 to 0.2 this year. Their demand has shot up by over 400 percent while the supply has only increased by 19 percent. Data scientists are the professionals responsible to collect, interpret and analyse large amounts of data, thus helping the business to be better than their rivals.

“Among all the roles analyzed in 2017, data science has seen the highest increase in demand. Digital transformation along with setting up of global innovation centres (GICs) by telecom, retail, banking and manufacturing enterprises are contributing to this exponential growth. There has never been a time when so much data has been captured, processed, stored and analyzed,” mentioned Belong.

Rishabh Kaul, co-founder of Belong, told TOI that investments have been done by companies in data engineering and in professionals having experience of large data. On studying 5 lakh candidate profiles for 15 lakh jobs, Belong concluded that shortages lead to salary hike until the professionals are hired.

For the supply rise of 14 percent, demand for security engineers has increased by 120 percent with financial and banking services taking up 35 percent of the demand.

For every 40 available, there are 100 neural network specialists. Copying the brain logic, the neural network is a set of algorithms. Niraj Kumar, a scientist at business process services firm Conduent noted that the Chinese companies like Alibaba are getting better at Artificial Intelligence work.

Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research said that the blockchain technology and its use have increased the demand of skilled developers.