Appmakers shy away from Google, Apple as commissions rise

Taxes collected for listing apps on app stores are prompting appmakers such as Netflix, Epic Games and Valve Corp to shy away from the likes of Apple's iTunes and Google's Play Store.

Such companies end up paying 30 percent of the money they earn from the purchase of app and other in-app purchases and 15 percent for subscriptions made through the app stores. “The dollars are just getting so big. They just don’t want to be paying Apple and Google billions," Ben Schachter, an analyst at Macquarie told Bloomberg. Schachter said that the fees were unsustainable.

If the app stores were to reduce the cut to a blended rate of five to fifteen percent, Apple’s EBITDA of fiscal 2020 would be 21 percent lesser and Google would stand to have 20 percent lesser.

Apple’s revenue from the app store has increased from $4.5 million in 2014 to approximately $11.5 million in 2017. The Cupertino giant’s year-on-year sales of iPhones have been dwindling and they seem to be depending more on the revenue from services.

Google on the other hand has been entangled with the European Union in an anti-trust case. The internet giant was fined nearly $5 billion and asked to stop pre-installing their apps on Android phones by the EU.

Companies have started hitting back at these charges, Spotify had emailed its costumers asking them to cancel subscriptions through Apple’s app store. Netflix is working on a way to circumvent charges from Apple by redirecting users to its website for subscription while the streaming service doesn’t allow users to pay using Google Play.

Apple didn’t allow Steam to release a mirror app which would allow users to continue the games they played on the PC. This app would have allowed users to buy games on the desktops and play them on their phones, effectively bypassing Apple’s 30 percent cut.

"They’re very aggressive about making sure companies aren’t trying to work around their billing. They have whole teams reviewing these flows to ensure they get their tax," Alex Austin, co-founder of Branch Metrics told the wire service.

Epic Games, the makers of battle royale game Fortnite, have not released the game on the Google Play Store. This move means that Google will likely lose out on nearly $50 million.

"Around the world, everyone is looking for ways to push back against American tech," Schachter said.

However, circumventing app stores are not an option for apps without a lot of recognition. Fortnite already had a following due to its presence on Playstation, Xbox and computers which allowed them bypass Google Play Store.

"If you’re a small up-and-coming company, you can’t really sell subscriptions on the mobile web," Austin said.