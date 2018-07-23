Comio X1 with 5.5 inch display and Face Unlock feature launched at Rs 7,499

China-based smartphone manufacturer Comio has launched the budget handset COMIO X1 in India priced at Rs 7,499. The AI-enabled device features a 5.5 inch display and is available in Red Hot, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black colour variants.

The smartphone can be purchased online on Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon, ShopClues and Paytm along with leading retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch, Reliance Jio is offering cashback of up to Rs 2,200 by way of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each which, on purchase of the new device.

Idea VoLTE is providing new COMIO X1 users up to 60GB additional data on a recharge of Rs 199.

To top it, Comio is providing after-sales support which comprises of 1 year + 100 days warranty including one-time screen breakage warranty, 30-day replacement, a special buy back and upgrade offer allowing you to upgrade your old smartphone.

Comio X1 Specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone features both 4G-VoLTE and ViLTE. With a 3050 mAh battery and dimensions of 143.5mm x 68.2mm x 8.3mm, the smartphone is extremely light and weighs a mere 127 grams.

The X1 features a 5.5 inch Full View HD+IPS display with a screen resolution of 1440*720p and pixel density of 294ppi. It is powered by a quad-core MTK6739 processor clocked at 1.28 GHz and an IMG8XE1PPC A53 GPU for graphics processing. The device features a 2GB RAM along with 16GB internal storage option which can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, X1 has a 13MP AI-integrated camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0. Apart from features such as auto-focus, Face Cute mode, Beauty mode, Smile Gesture, face-age photography, the camera is capable of capturing Full-HD videos with 1080p resolution at 30fps. At the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has integrated security features such as Face Unlock. On the connectivity front, the device incorporates most major bands of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, AGPS, GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB for PC connectivity along with OTG cable support.

