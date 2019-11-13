Combining data science and human expertise for customised financial solutions

Prudential Financial, Inc signed an agreement in September to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a direct-to-consumer platform for individuals seeking personalized health and financial wellness solutions.

Launched in 2016 in Washington, Assurance IQ combines a digital buying experience with an agent-assisted model, enabled by data science (DS) and machine learning (ML) , to sell customized solutions to people across a broad socio-economic spectrum, using a combination of data science and human expertise.

Assurance IQ leverages varied technology tools to eliminate the inefficiencies of conventional models to provide customised solutions. At the same time, it lowers customer acquisition cost, allowing deeper reach into the mass market while maintaining a high level of service and product selection.

Prudential Financial, Inc officials said, “Assurance’s combination of advanced data science, ML and human expertise that power our business model are unique. Additionally, our data and agent model significantly lowers customer acquisition costs. These capabilities are difficult to replicate in part and more so in combination.” It also helps that Assurance usually operates in a market segment where it has a first mover advantage over competitors.

Talking about how Assurance IQ uses data science to identify the relevant products to gain wider access into a specific target markets while maintaining a high level of service, the officials said that Assurance’s combination of digital buying experience with agent-assisted model helps people address a range of health and financial wellness. The use of advanced data science helps identify and customize products and solutions that are right for them. It also helps people purchase these solutions entirely online, or with the help of live agents guiding them through the decision process.

Since Assurance’s platform is a mix of technology and human expertise, does this mean that tech-only, direct to consumer platforms cannot operate independent of human intervention? Not exactly.

Prudential noted that its traditional advice model and distribution infrastructure are foundational to its financial wellness value proposition and any end-to-end engagement model. Assurance’s platform allows Prudential to offer more choices and options to a wider range of consumers, particularly in the underserved mass market. Prudential’s advice model, together with Assurance’s engagement model, enables a full end-to-end buying experience with a “high-tech, high-touch suite of capabilities” that offers more options for customers.