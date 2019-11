Oppo has unveiled the latest ColorOS 7 software update in India. The custom skin is based on Android 10 and comes with some India-specific features. Oppo has also announced the list of smartphones that would be eligible for the ColorOS 7 update.

Oppo revealed that over ColorOS is being used by over 300 million users globally. The new software update supports 80 languages, including Hindi, English, Thai, and Indonesian. With ColorOS 7, Oppo has made some design tweaks that claim to simplify the user interface, helping users focus more on the content.

ColorOS 7 also introduces much-awaited features like Dark Mode, battery optimisation based on usage and an upgraded sound system in collaboration with Denmark’s audio company Epic Sound.

Oppo has focused on localising some features of ColorOS 7 for India. The new software update comes with features like Smart Riding and Riding Mode. A highlight India-specific feature is called DocVault, which comes integrated with the government’s DigiLocker service to store documents securely. Additionally, the new update also includes new animations and live wallpapers of Indian monuments.

The new software skin update also improves performance. ColorOS 7 comes with CachePreLoad with a new mechanism called oFas that claims to open and load apps faster than before. The other two new mechanisms are called oMem, and oSense. oMem is said to boost RAM utilisation by 40 percent by shifting and allocating system resources based on user habits. oSense assists in optimising touch response and frame rate for smoother gaming performance.

ColorOS 7 has been rolled out for Reno 10x Zoom ( Review ). Reno2 ( Review ), F11 and F11 Pro will get ColorOS 7 update in December. Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, R 17, R 17 Pro, A9 and Find X will get ColorOS 7 in Q1 2020. Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020, K3, etc. smartphones will get the update during Q2 2020. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.