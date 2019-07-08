App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:18 PM IST

CoinAll lists crypto payment provider Zeux

Zeux is disrupting the payment and investment industry by charging zero fees on crypto payment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The emerging crypto exchange CoinAll has announced to list Zeux, the first mobile crypto payment and investment service provider all around the world.

Zeux is a UK-based, FCA authorized financial institution that operates under 4 different regulatory licenses for payments and investments. It has revolutionized the payment industry by providing the next-generation comprehensive solution to combine payments, custody and investments into one.

With strong partners including Coinbase, IOTA, BitcoinSV, VeChain, QTUM, NEO, Ontology, and NEM, Zeux is disrupting the payment and investment industry by charging zero fees on crypto payment, zero fees on account opening or monthly subscription, while offers 6% deposit interest rate for your cryptos in Zeux. Meanwhile, it also enables users with a unique, safe and secure solution to pay with crypto in all stores that accept Apple Pay or Samsung Pay - and in just one click.

CoinAll, a strategic partner of the world-class exchange OKEx, is a leading digital asset exchange in the industry. Sharing the advanced security system, 24-hour global customer support, as well as a 20-million user base of OKEx, CoinAll is dedicated to offering the most premium digital asset trading experience to all users.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:18 pm

