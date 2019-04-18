Cognizant to create digital self-serve customer experience for National Life

Cognizant announced an expansion of its strategic business partnership with National Life Group, a US-based insurance firm. Cognizant is advising and providing technology and solutions expertise for National Life's multi-year approach to creating a digital self-serve customer experience, making it possible to securely and conveniently conduct business anywhere, on any device.

National Life's "Customer Experience Program" was first introduced in 2017 with the goal of creating a seamless experience for customers and the employees who service them. A dedicated team at National Life is focused on addressing customer experience innovation. The team, comprised of Cognizant and National Life experts, is developing new and innovative ways for employees and policyholders to securely check account balances, make payments and conduct other transactions online or through mobile devices.

"Investment in digital and mobile-first products is an essential step to compete for new business and maintain an existing customer base that expects convenience, security and innovative products," said Ben Bengtson, Cognizant Senior Vice President – Insurance. "Today's policy holders, agents and even employees expect high levels of sophistication in the tools with which they conduct business. Together, Cognizant and National Life will design and build out experience-led solutions that drive business efficiencies while creating value, and delivering peace of mind for National Life's customers."