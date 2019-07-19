Cognizant appoints Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors

Cognizant announced that Sandra Wijnberg has been appointed to its Board as a new independent director, effective July 16, 2019.

Wijnberg, 62, was most recently an Executive Advisor to Aquiline Holdings, a registered investment advisory firm, from 2015 to early 2019, and from 2007 to 2014 was a partner and Chief Administrative Officer at the firm. She was previously Chief Financial Officer at Marsh & McLennan Companies; Treasurer and interim Chief Financial Officer of Yum Brands; Chief Financial Officer, KFC Corporation at PepsiCo; and spent the early part of her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.

Wijnberg is a member of the Boards of T. Rowe Price Group and Automatic Data Processing. She previously served on the Boards of Tyco International plc (now Johnson Controls International) and Tyco Electronics (now TE Connectivity).

"We are delighted that Sandra Wijnberg has joined the Cognizant Board," said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Cognizant's Chairman of the Board. "We believe Sandra's broad financial and professional services experience will make a significant contribution to Cognizant."

From 2014 through 2015, Wijnberg was Deputy Head of Mission, Jerusalem for the Office of the Quartet (comprised of the United States, European Union, United Nations and Russia) to advance the Quartet's Palestinian economic development mandate.