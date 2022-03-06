Cogent Communications to stop internet services in Russia

Representative Image

Cogent Communications, the US company that routes internet data along intercontinental connections, will stop providing services to Russian customers, joining a growing list of disparate businesses suspending or curtailing operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Cogent serves customers in 50 countries worldwide, which includes a list of high-profile Russian companies. As reported by The Verge, and first obtained by The Washington Post, Cogent announced its decision with a letter to Russian customers, where it cited growing "economic sanctions" and the uncertain security, as the primary reasons for the stoppage of services.

Cogent told The Verge it had "terminated its contracts" with Russian entities in compliance with EU's recent ban on Russian state-owned media outlets.

Some of Cogent's most prominent customers include Russian telecom giant Rostelecom, search engine Yandex and MegaFon, one of Russia's largest mobile carriers.

The Verge notes that Cogent's decision won't completely disconnect Russia from the internet but will slow speeds down. It is likely that traffic routed via Cogent will now be routed through other providers in Russia, which may result in massive network congestions.



WTF Cogent? Cutting Russians off from internet access cuts them from off from sources of independent news and the ability to organize anti-war protests. Don't do Putin's dirty work for him. https://t.co/uqbgOFYWX9

— Eva (@evacide) March 4, 2022

The move got mixed reactions. Digital right activists have pointed out that cutting Russian civilians off from the internet could restrict their access to verified information about the war. It would effectively cut off independent news sources and hamper the public's ability to organise protests.

CEO Dave Schaeffer told The Washington Post the company did not want to cut off access to the internet for Russian civilians and the goal was to prevent the government from using Cogent's networks to carry out cyberattacks and spread propaganda.

Cogent now joins the growing list of companies that are stopping services in the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, recently PayPal, Mastercard and Visa have all announced they would be suspending their operations in Russia.