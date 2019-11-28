App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COCO by DHFL General Insurance launches customisable health insurance plan

The health insurance policy is unique to each individual as per their personal and family’s health needs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

COCO by DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its First Retail Health Indemnity Insurance Product COCOCure.

COCOCure is a comprehensive, new-age health insurance product that is designed to make health insurance easy to understand and convenient to purchase.

This Health Insurance Product was conceptualized with the vision to create a health insurance policy that is unique to each individual as per their personal and family’s health needs and they should pay only for what they choose to cover. Turning this vision into reality, COCOCure allows customers to customize their policy as per their varying healthcare needs, family size, ages, and lifestyle requirements.

Vijay Sinha, MD & CEO – COCO by DHFL General Insurance said, “We observed a lack of clarity among customers on the insurance coverages. For the uninitiated in the health insurance scheme of things, pre-bundled Health Insurance Plans become an easy respite from having to go through the ordeal of making the choices.

However, Pre-Bundled Health Insurance plans may not be as helpful as they are perceived to be, because they may not cover many ailments. When it comes to Health Insurance, each individual (and family) is different and has different health needs. In such cases, the pre-bundled plans might become redundant.”

“While conceptualizing COCOCure, we wanted to address these gaps in the market and create a truly a’-la’-carte’ health insurance plan. We understand that each customer is unique, and their choices can be different – and that matters to us. COCOCure ensures that your Health Insurance Policy should only meet your and your family’s need and hence you only pay for covers which you choose,” he added.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:50 pm

