you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CME Group appoints Trey Berre as Global Head of Data Services

Berre will be responsible for overseeing CME Group's development of new data products, data distribution methods and analytics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
CME Group announced the appointment of Trey Berre to Global Head of Data Services. Reporting to Bryan Durkin, President of CME Group, Berre will be responsible for overseeing CME Group's portfolio of historical, real-time and derived data products and services. This includes the development of new data products, data distribution methods and analytics, as well as the integration of NEX data offerings into CME Group. He will continue to be based in Chicago.

"Clients continue to look to CME Group for traditional and alternative data sets to inform their trading strategies around the world," said Durkin. "Trey's extensive operational knowledge will be a tremendous asset to both deliver value to our clients and further position our data services business for long-term growth."

In the past four years, CME Group's market data business has tripled the volume of market data it provides to clients, with data from international participation growing more than 16 percent. CME Group provides market data for 36 benchmark products, more than any other exchange.

Previously, Berre led the company's Derived Data Licensing & Partner Services business since January 2018, working with businesses to develop innovative products and tools from CME Group's multi-asset benchmark futures and options market data. He previously served as Chief of Staff for the company's Office of the President and has served in various roles of increasing responsibility within CME Group operations and market regulation functions.

Prior to joining CME Group in 2010, Berre was an Assistant State's Attorney with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago. He holds a J.D. from DePaul University College of Law and a bachelor's degree from Butler University. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association.

First Published on May 20, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

