Clubhouse payments: How to donate money to creators

Clubhouse is rolling out a new monetization feature for its creators in beta. It calls the feature 'payments' and it is already available to a small group of test users. The company says it hopes to collect feedback and fine-tune the feature before it is available to everyone.

To send payments on Clubhouse, tap on the profile of the creator you want to donate to and tap on the 'send money' button. Then, enter the amount you want to send and register your financial details. You will then be able to send money to them.

Clubhouse says that 100 percent of the money goes to the creator. The small processing fee charged to the customer will be sent to Clubhouse's partner Swipe and the company itself will take nothing.

Clubhouse also makes it clear that it has plans to introduce even more payment options for creators.

"This will be the first of many features that allow creators and to get paid directly on Clubhouse," The company says in the post.

"We are excited to see how people use it, and to continue working hard to help the amazing members of the Clubhouse community grow and thrive."

Anyone using the Clubhouse app can send payments but the company is restricting receiving payments to a small group of test users first before rolling it out to everyone.