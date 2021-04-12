Clubhouse denies data breach report, calls it 'misleading and false'

Clubhouse icon seen on a smartphone screen (Image: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Clubhouse, an invitation-only social media platform, denied any breach or hack after a report said that a database containing 1.3 million scraped records of the platform's users were posted on a popular hacker forum.

CyberNews, an online publication, reported on April 10 that the "leaked" database contains a variety of user-related information from Clubhouse profiles, including user ID, name, photo URL, username, Twitter and Instagram handles, number of followers, number of people followed by the user, account creation date, and invited by user profile name.

The audio based social media app only available for iPhone users, called the report "misleading and false."

"Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API," Clubhouse said in a statement on Twitter.

The news came after Facebook also reported a data leak of 530 million of its users. The social media giant said that the data in question was scraped from people’s Facebook profiles by malicious actors using our contact importer prior to September 2019.

LinkedIn also said that based on their investigation, some data, including publicly viewable member profile, has been scraped and posted for sale.

[Input from agencies]