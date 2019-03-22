App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cloudvirga, Ellie Mae announce integration partnership

The joint solution is a fully bi-directional integration that seamlessly maps all data fields.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cloudvirga, a provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, and Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, have announced an official integration partnership.

The Cloudvirga Enterprise POS platform dynamically re-engineers the mortgage workflow and automates manual processes to close loans by up to 30 percent faster. The tight integration between Cloudvirga and Ellie Mae makes it easy for originators to fund and close loans in Ellie Mae's Encompass digital mortgage solution while structuring deals and locking in borrower commitment using Cloudvirga's POS.

The joint solution is a fully bi-directional integration that seamlessly maps all data fields, from disclosure tracking to itemization of fees, creating a more robust dataset than a FNMA 3.2 file. Additionally, both systems are fully synchronized whether the origination teams are in the Cloudvirga POS or Encompass.

"Cloudvirga's integration with Ellie Mae is the result of years of development and tens of thousands of closed loans on Cloudvirga's POS," said Cloudvirga Chief Product Officer Tim Von Kaenel. "Together, Cloudvirga and Ellie Mae bring an exceptional user experience to both borrowers and loan originators while dramatically driving down the cost of lending."
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #cloud #Cloudvirga #fintech #Technology

