CloudBees named in the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100

CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, has been named as a part of the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100

The list is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"Being named as one of the world's leading cloud software companies on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 is an honour for CloudBees and a powerful validation of our cloud vision," said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder, CloudBees.

"Every business is a software business and we are building the world’s first software delivery management system to continuously deliver software efficiently across all teams, tools and cloud technologies," Labourey added.

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud start-ups.

"The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

"There has been tremendous growth in the cloud market in recent years, as more and more companies are adopting cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation and change how they do business. The opportunity is massive in the cloud sector, which is evident in both the public and private sectors. There are now more than 15 public SaaS companies valued at over $10B whereas even 5 years ago there were only 2," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures.

Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are honoured at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes.