Cloud banking firm nCino announces new round of funding

nCino, the cloud banking company, announced a round of funding led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, with participation from existing investor Salesforce Ventures. The capital will be used to accelerate innovation of the nCino Bank Operating System through increased research and development, global expansion, and new talent acquisition and employee development.

"This investment reflects our belief that nCino's technology and team have the potential to transform even more financial institutions globally. The company has distinguished itself through its focus on customers and a demonstrated ability to improve the banker and customer experience. We look forward to supporting nCino through this next phase of growth and innovation," said Joshua Spencer, portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund.

The nCino Bank Operating System is a single, end-to-end SaaS solution for financial services built on the Salesforce platform. nCino integrates with a financial institution's transactional systems, while replacing point solutions and manual-based processes, driving significant productivity and efficiency gains.