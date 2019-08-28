App
Technology
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ClearTax launches AI-driven automated tax filing platform

The tax filing solution enables taxpayers to finish filing their taxes by simply using their Form 16.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ClearTax introduces its AI-driven tax filing solution for the Indian taxpayer; this novel tax filing solution enables taxpayers to finish filing their taxes by simply using their Form 16.

ClearTax's automated tax return feature auto-selects the relevant ITR form and allow users to claim automatic deduction of ₹10,000 on their interest income. It also auto-calculates capital gains from mutual funds through CAMS report of a user, removing the pain of manual intervention and offering 100% accuracy. The same technology has been democratized to over 30,000 CA firms helping them file taxes easily for their clients which has lead to higher tax compliance in India.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax said, "Our AI driven solution has been a breakthrough, customers are loving the convenience. We are delighted to offer the best AI driven filing process to every single taxpayer who comes on our platform and also to CAs who are using it widely to file returns for their clients; its remarkable moment for Team ClearTax."

Recently, the platform had also launched a dedicated mobile app for one-tap tax filing. Such targeted and tech-driven initiatives have driven 4X jump in conversion rate for the platform. The user experience of the app, as well as the online platform, makes it easier for millennials to adopt the digital platform's end-to-end services continuously.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

