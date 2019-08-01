App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ClearTax and HDFC Bank partner to offer free, simplified e-filing of Income Tax Returns

The partnership will also provide and personalized CA-assisted tax filing plans to over 50 lakh HDFC bank customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore based financial-technology platform ClearTax, which provides solutions for Income Tax filing, has taken forward its partnership with HDFC Bank, to offer free e-filing of ITR for Financial Year 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) and personalized CA-assisted tax filing plans to over 50 lakh HDFC bank customers.

ClearTax's solution on HDFC Bank’s NetBanking platform will help customers resolve their pain point of e-filing tax returns. ClearTax’s secure platform offers free self e-filing which can be finished in 7 minutes. For those who need assisted filing there are discounted Chartered Accountant (CA) services to address any complexities.

Additionally, ClearTax has also extended other services such as all-day customer support, access to tax tools and calculators, comprehensive tax guides and on-site helpdesk for in person filing support.

Commenting on the collaboration, Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, “We are delighted to be working with HDFC Bank. By offering our tax filing services to HDFC Bank’s large customer base and leveraging our expertise in simplifying ITR compliance we will collectively reinvent their experience enabling them to e-file and save on taxes in a hassle-free way.”

“HDFC Bank is constantly looking at ways to offer greater convenience to its customers through its digital transformation journey. We’re partnering with ClearTax to help our customers adopt secure, tax filing technologies which will enable them to complete the process from the comfort of their homes or offices” said Gautam Anand, Senior Vice President, Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

