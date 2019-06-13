ClearScore CTO talks about Cloud, Microservices and Augmented Analytics

ClearScore is a credit scoring Fintech platform that aims to identify and assist people with their financial credit score and report. It started this journey by giving everybody access to their credit score and report for free, forever. By combining technology and deep analytics, it aspires to deliver a unique experience that helps people take control of their financial future.

Moneycontrol.com caught up with Klaus Thorup, Chief Technology Officer, ClearScore, to talk about the company’s how the company has architected its technology infrastructure to support dynamic business needs.

Q: What are the key technologies that ClearScore is leveraging?

A: Our global platform uses best-of-breed, open-source, cloud-based technologies with legacy constantly identified and removed. Our architecture is decentralised using microservices and serverless architecture for our API layer. This allows each team to have end-to-end product ownership and the ability to autonomously release changes. By using best practices around continuous delivery and a combination of BDD, automated smoke tests, peer reviews and pipelines as code, we’re now able to comfortably release more than once per hour.

Q: How are you leveraging augmented analytics?

A: Our Data and Analytics systems have been critical to every business decision since our launch. We now use Segment as an ingestion point to push data into Amplitude for real-time monitoring and Blueshift for our CRM platform. It also populates our data lake in Amazon S3 and data warehouse in Amazon Redshift which powers Domo for our daily dashboards. Using a consistent method of collecting data across back-end systems, websites, and mobile apps simplifies extracting data to make key decisions.

We also utilise AI primarily to anticipate future user behaviour to ensure that we are able to offer them the best financial products at the right time.

Q: ClearScore adopted AWS a couple of years ago. How has the cloud journey been so far and how do you plan to scale?

A: We’ve invested heavily in our global platform and since April 2017, our infrastructure has been 100% on AWS. This investment has paid off with uptime over 99.97% for almost two straight years and has allowed us to successfully launch into South Africa and India. To continue to scale, we’ve adopted Kubernetes for scheduling and running containers. We now have the ability to auto-scale, perform canary and blue/green deployments as well as scale up our databases at the push of a button with zero downtime.

Q: In your experience, what is the single biggest trend that is impacting your industry?