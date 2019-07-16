App
Technology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clarion to expand capabilities around AI, Blockchain, RPA

The company is looking to increase its workforce by 30% by 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Clarion Technologies, an Indian next-gen software development company, announced that it will be strengthening its India operations and expanding its portfolio. The company is looking to increase its workforce by 30% by 2020. Seeing tremendous potential, the company is investing in building capabilities in niche and emerging technologies such as machine learning, Blockchain, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence etc. Clarion also announced a shift in its talent acquisition strategy from lateral hiring to include freshers from universities.

The company caters to innovations that will shape the future of businesses - AI powered chatbots, Blockchain driven business, IoT enabled services to name a few. While the bulk of the company’s revenues come from the US markets, Clarion Technologies announced market entry into Israel as it sees significant potential for technology transformation projects among SMEs.

Ankur Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Clarion Technologies, said “Businesses are always looking to simplify processes and enhance operations by leveraging technology. While India is the hub of tech talent, gaining access to expertise at the right time is a challenge. This is what we aim to solve. We work as the client’s trusted team to provide technology solutions.”

He further added “Our aim is to increase revenues by 40-50%. We are investing in building the right capabilities, infrastructure and expertise to fuel this growth.”

Swati Agrawal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Clarion Technologies, said “In today’s dynamic business environment, businesses must continuously invest to stay ahead of the game. We see tremendous opportunity in catering to niche and emerging technologies such as machine learning, blockchain, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence etc. and are investing to strengthen this expertise. We also want to expand beyond the US to focus on other markets where we see tremendous potential.”
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

