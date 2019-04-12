CJC facilitates streaming market data from the public cloud

CJC, a provider of IT managed services, consultancy and products to the capital markets community, announced that they have capability to facilitate the streaming delivery of full tick and conflated market data from the cloud.

There has been widespread acknowledgement of cloud-based services' advantages around cost and flexibility, but they now have the security and maturity required by the capital markets industry.

As data volumes grow and regulatory pressures increase, the need to know where data is coming from and going to is critical. Wherever firms store or access data, it has to be controlled and managed effectively.

So whether a firm is already using cloud-based services, in the process of migrating, or just planning, our partnerships with the vendors of leading market data platforms are key in enabling the distribution and compliance management of data, as well as a reduction in total cost of ownership.

Peter Williams, Chief Technology Officer at CJC commented: "It's clear that the raft of challenges currently faced by clients around the management and entitlements of data on premises will be faced in the cloud. CJC's extensive experience and expertise in the market data and cloud technology environments, allied to our partnerships with the leading data distribution platform suppliers and Google Cloud, positions us perfectly to help clients keep the controls and reporting they're accustomed to as they move applications and data to the cloud."