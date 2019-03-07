Citroen to enter India with launch of Indian-spec C5 Aircross in 2021

French manufacturer, Citroën, was recently chosen by the PSA Groupe as their entrant in India. The company plans to introduce its first car in India by 2021. After that, the company will be launching at least one model per year.

Citroën has already set up a manufacturing facility in a joint venture with the Birla group. It will be using a 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel in-house manufactured engine to power their cars. The company will increase its manufacturing capacity in phases.

The company might choose a derivative of the C5 Aircross as their debutant in India, however, it is unlikely that it will arrive as is. It is safe to assume that the company will focus on the crossover segment to appeal to a broader Indian audience.

Citroën is known to make robust, reliable cars and it could be expected that it will carry the same quality to India. However, because of almost 90 percent localisation of parts, the price could be comfortably fitted in the affordable range. It is also unlikely that Citroën will make any India-centric cars.

The company has set up its factory in Tamil Nadu and has begun testing its C5 Aircross in India. It is likely to enter production by the end of 2020 and priced around the Rs 25 lakh mark.