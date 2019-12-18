Citi & PayPal customers can now enjoy flexibility and speed in global payments

Citi and PayPal have entered into a partnership to enable Citi’s institutional clients to make payments into customers’ PayPal digital wallets. The extended partnership brings together Citi’s large global network and client base of multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations and PayPal’s vast two-sided network of consumers and businesses, delivering more choice and flexibility to Citi and PayPal customers.

Citi clients will now have the added option of being able to pay directly into PayPal digital wallets via Citi’s WorldLink cross-border payments platform. As a result, clients will gain greater payment choice, flexibility, and speed when making global payments. PayPal customers will benefit by receiving associated funds fast, directly into their PayPal digital wallets.

“Mobile and digital wallets are becoming increasingly important alternative payment methods for our clients as they respond to changing consumer payment preferences. The growing digitization of our personal, professional and business experiences calls for ubiquitous and frictionless means of payment,” said Manish Kohli, Global Head of Payments and Receivables at Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions.

“Combining Citi's cross-border capabilities with the truly digital and seamless client experience delivered by PayPal will enable our clients to pay from anywhere to anywhere instantly, meeting their evolving needs,” he added.

Both Citi and PayPal have developed the partnership with the goal of making payments as simple and digital as possible, while offering choice and flexibility for customers at all times. Starting in the first quarter of 2020, Citi clients will be able to make payments into PayPal wallets globally in more than 200 markets.