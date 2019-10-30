Citi chooses Global Payments & PPRO to handle digital payments

Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) is entering into additional partnerships to support the development of its forthcoming consumer payments offering for institutional clients -- Spring by CitiSM.

Citi will incorporate Global Payments’ card processing solutions and PPRO’s access to local payment methods within its holistic offering. The addition of these partners support Citi’s strategy of building a comprehensive consumer payments solution, integrated with its market leading transaction banking proposition.

Announced earlier this year, Spring by Citi will enable digital commerce for clients by extending Citi’s significant presence and capabilities offered to institutional clients. Leveraging the Mastercard payment gateway, Spring by Citi will offer institutional merchants the ability to collect from a wide range of payment methods including cards, e-wallets and new and innovative bank transfers such as Request to Pay, Instant Payments and Open Banking. In turn, their customers will have access to a wide variety of payment methods of their choice.

“These partnerships are core to our building an end-to-end offering of transaction banking services, centralised under a single relationship and supported by fintech partners that accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions. It is another significant step towards our goal of delivering Spring by Citi -- a client-driven solution that will benefit both our clients and our clients’ customers,” said Manish Kohli, Global Head of Payments and Receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi.

Institutional merchants are looking for secure, simple, and reliable solutions that are functionally rich to build lasting relationships with consumers. They’re also looking for global consistency and are continuously seeking ways to enhance payments acceptance, drive revenue and lower costs.

Citi’s partnership with Global Payments will help institutional clients increase payments acceptance and optimise local card processing. Global Payments is known for simplifying commerce through their extensive global reach, deep local-market expertise and cutting-edge payments solutions that position clients for growth.