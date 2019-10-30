App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi chooses Global Payments & PPRO to handle digital payments

The addition of these partners support Citi’s strategy of building a comprehensive consumer payments solution, integrated with its market leading transaction banking proposition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) is entering into additional partnerships to support the development of its forthcoming consumer payments offering for institutional clients -- Spring by CitiSM.

Citi will incorporate Global Payments’ card processing solutions and PPRO’s access to local payment methods within its holistic offering. The addition of these partners support Citi’s strategy of building a comprehensive consumer payments solution, integrated with its market leading transaction banking proposition.

Announced earlier this year, Spring by Citi will enable digital commerce for clients by extending Citi’s significant presence and capabilities offered to institutional clients. Leveraging the Mastercard payment gateway, Spring by Citi will offer institutional merchants the ability to collect from a wide range of payment methods including cards, e-wallets and new and innovative bank transfers such as Request to Pay, Instant Payments and Open Banking. In turn, their customers will have access to a wide variety of payment methods of their choice.

Close

“These partnerships are core to our building an end-to-end offering of transaction banking services, centralised under a single relationship and supported by fintech partners that accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions. It is another significant step towards our goal of delivering Spring by Citi -- a client-driven solution that will benefit both our clients and our clients’ customers,” said Manish Kohli, Global Head of Payments and Receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi.

related news

Institutional merchants are looking for secure, simple, and reliable solutions that are functionally rich to build lasting relationships with consumers. They’re also looking for global consistency and are continuously seeking ways to enhance payments acceptance, drive revenue and lower costs.

Citi’s partnership with Global Payments will help institutional clients increase payments acceptance and optimise local card processing. Global Payments is known for simplifying commerce through their extensive global reach, deep local-market expertise and cutting-edge payments solutions that position clients for growth.

“We see tremendous client value in joining Citi’s transaction banking proposition with Global Payments’ Unified Commerce Platform. This partnership will provide market-leading innovation to create a frictionless payment experience for Citi’s multinational clients,” said Jeff Sloan, CEO of Global Payments.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.