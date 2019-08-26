App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CISOs think capabilities of attackers are outpacing their ability to defend: Forbes Insights Report

48% of security leaders are focused on seamlessly integrating security into their network operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Max Pixel)
Representational Image (Max Pixel)

Fortinet, an integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions company, announced a new report by Forbes Insights it commissioned titled “Making Tough Choices: How CISOs Manage Escalating Threats and Limited Resources.” The global survey polled CISOs across various industries about the biggest challenges they’re facing and strategies they’re putting in place to address these obstacles.

The survey found that 84 percent of CISOs believe the risks of cyberattacks will increase and almost a quarter believe the capabilities of attackers are outpacing their ability to defend their organization. This issue is compounded with limited resources, including lack of sufficient budget and skilled professionals as well as a threat attack surface that is quickly expanding and becoming more sophisticated. Because of this, security leaders understand it is critical to have the right strategies in place as they face an arms race between the capabilities of attackers and their own defence postures.

“The Forbes Insights survey echoes the primary challenges we hear directly from Fortinet customers and prospects. Today's CISOs are tasked with the challenge of allocating limited funds and resources to the highest-return cybersecurity projects which can range from breach detection to response. These C-level security leaders must maximize security with finite resources, all while balancing strategic leadership responsibilities and tactical issues. Through the Fortinet Security Fabric, Fortinet is providing end-to-end security so that CISOs can navigate a rapidly changing cyber threat landscape day in and day out,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 07:22 pm

