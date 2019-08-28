Cisco to acquire CloudCherry

Cisco announced its intent to acquire privately-held CloudCherry based in Salt Lake City, UT. CloudCherry is a Customer Experience Management (CEM) company that provides customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics.

Predictive analytics help contact centre agents make real-time journey modifications such as up and cross-selling, discounts, service modifications and more, to meet customer needs and improve loyalty.

Cisco and CloudCherry aim to assist companies to transform their contact centre from delivering reactive care to providing predictive support and move from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes.