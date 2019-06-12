App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cisco announces software innovations with AI & machine learning

Cisco will be introducing new AI and ML capabilities to allow IT teams to function at machine speed and scale through personalized network insights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As today’s businesses increasingly invest in digital technologies, IT teams are struggling under the amplified workload. To alleviate this burden and allow IT to focus on delivering innovation, Cisco is introducing new artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to allow IT teams to function at machine speed and scale through personalized network insights.

As part of its broadened capabilities offering, Cisco is also unveiling innovations to more effectively manage users and applications across the entire enterprise network – from campus networks and wide-area networks, to data centers and the IoT edge.

IT teams currently face a daunting challenge. According to 451 Research, nearly two-thirds of organizations report that their IT teams are facing increased workloads; but increased IT headcount is in the cards for only about one-third of companies in the coming year. At the same time, it has never been more imperative for IT to deliver great digital experiences in this hyper-competitive landscape. Bridging the gap between the needs of a business and the resources available requires innovative network automation and analytics tools, powered by data and underpinned by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Cisco, collects one of the most well-informed, context-rich telemetry data sets in the IT industry. Now, it is leveraging new software capabilities designed to utilize deidentified and aggregated data, which when combined with its 35 years of institutional knowledge building the world’s networks, results in more intelligent solutions that allow IT teams to operate more effectively.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

