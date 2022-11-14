ChromeOS may allow users to save screen recordings as GIFs

Google is reportedly working on a new ChromeOS feature that will allow users to convert screen recordings into GIFs for easier sharing.

The feature was recently discovered as a result of a code change in ChromeOS by 9to5Google. It said the ChromeOS team was experimenting with adding support for GIF recordings in the OS.

A developer also wrote in the Commit that the feature “enables the ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool”.

ChromeOS allows users to take shots of the entire screen, a single window, or a specific portion of the display. However, when captured, the recording is converted into the WebM format, which is optimised for the web and designed to conserve space.

But WebM is a recently launched format and doesn’t have a wide range of support. Several apps don’t support the WebM format, which makes it difficult to share recordings with friends and family.

GIF is an older image format that is supported almost everywhere and is easier to share through messages.

Screen recordings in the GIs format, however, would be much larger than the ones in WebM format, though the trade-off might be worthwhile for shorter recordings.

The feature is still being developed and could take some time before a rollout. While there are tools that can be used to convert WebM files to GIFs, it will be nice to have a direct, built-in option.