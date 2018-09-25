Chrome update: Google faces ire of users for signing-in without consent

After Google Chrome’s latest update, if a user signs in to any Google service (like Gmail), the person is automatically signed in to Google Chrome which may lead to the user's browsing data being compromised.

Earlier, if a user signed in to Gmail or any other Google service, an option to log in to Chrome used to be presented. According to Chrome’s Privacy Policy, user data is sent to the Google account if a user signs in to Chrome.

"Google has transformed the question of consenting to data upload from something affirmative that I actually had to put effort into — entering my Google credentials and signing into Chrome — into something I can now do with a single accidental click," said Matthew Green, Johns Hopkins Information Security assistant professor, in a blog.

However, Google clarified that user data won’t be sent as long as the user doesn’t click on the 'sync' button. It means that sending your data to Google is one click away.

Chrome already uses cookies for advertising but with the update, you could let Google associate an account with your browser history. With the massive amount of data that Google already has due to usage of maps and other apps linked to your Google account on your phone, adding browser data may spell trouble.



Google Chrome Product Manager Adrienne Porter Felt said the changes were made as users on shared devices sometimes signout from a service and forget to logout from Chrome.