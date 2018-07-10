App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chrome bug enables fake tech support messages asking for bank details

The bug first was first flagged by MalwareBytes in February, after which it was fixed in a subsequent update; but it has resurfaced now

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Google Chrome bug is allowing fake tech support messages to appear on the screen which can guide the user to pay for fixing a non-existent problem.

The bug first was first flagged by MalwareBytes in February, after which it was fixed in a subsequent update but it has resurfaced now, according to an Express report.

Due to the bug, an error message appears when the user is browsing, the browser crashes and a phone number appears which claims to be Tech Support.

When the user calls this number, a person claiming to be Microsoft or other software employee asks for bank details in order to fix the problem.

An easy fix to this problem could be opening the Task Manager on your device and shutting down the browser.

Mozilla Firefox is also said to have the same bug, but the company has not addressed the problem in any of the updates since the problem came to light in February.

"We are aware of the issue and are working on addressing it," a Google representative said.

Firefox officials claimed that they were investigating the issue.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Google #Technology #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.