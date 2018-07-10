Chrome bug enables fake tech support messages asking for bank details

A Google Chrome bug is allowing fake tech support messages to appear on the screen which can guide the user to pay for fixing a non-existent problem.

The bug first was first flagged by MalwareBytes in February, after which it was fixed in a subsequent update but it has resurfaced now, according to an Express report.

Due to the bug, an error message appears when the user is browsing, the browser crashes and a phone number appears which claims to be Tech Support.

When the user calls this number, a person claiming to be Microsoft or other software employee asks for bank details in order to fix the problem.

An easy fix to this problem could be opening the Task Manager on your device and shutting down the browser.

Mozilla Firefox is also said to have the same bug, but the company has not addressed the problem in any of the updates since the problem came to light in February.

"We are aware of the issue and are working on addressing it," a Google representative said.

Firefox officials claimed that they were investigating the issue.