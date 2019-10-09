Christian Ball Appointed Chair of GFT's Global Retail Banking Strategy Group

GFT, the IT services firm for the global financial services industry, announced that Christian Ball has been appointed as Chair of its Global Retail Banking Strategy Group. At the same time, he has been promoted to Executive Director and joins GFT's UK leadership team, reporting to David Collins, Managing Director of GFT's Atlantic Region. Christian also remains as Head of Retail Banking for this important region.

As Chair of the Global Retail Banking Strategy Group, Christian will be working closely with Alfio Puglisi, Managing Board member for GFT and Head of Global Business Development, where he will be helping to define the overall strategy for the retail banking business. He will be leading and advancing GFT's modern, digitally driven open banking propositions which are fully aligned with the diverse needs of an increasingly sophisticated client base, many of whom are operating within highly volatile market environments. These new appointments significantly extend Christian's existing responsibilities for developing GFT's growing retail banking business both in the Atlantic region and around the globe.