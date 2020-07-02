Chingari's company website compromised with malware, CEO says users not at risk

Several Indian apps like Chingari have seen a surge in the number of downloads after the government ordered a ban on 59 Chinese apps. The rising popularity has also caught the attention of hackers, who are looking for vulnerability in these apps. A notable French hacker claims that Chingari-maker Globussoft's website is infected with malware.



The website of Globussoft, the company behind #Chingari, the so-called Indian #TikTok alternative, has been compromised. The malicious drop[.]dontstopthismusics[.]com/drop.js script has been inserted to all the webpages pic.twitter.com/JO2lj4Jido

— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) July 1, 2020

Elliot Alderson states that the Globussoft website has been compromised. The ethical hacker further stated that the malware contains scripts that redirect users to different websites.

“The drop script redirects the user to various websites,” tweeted Alderson. He also questioned if the Chingari app had the same level of security as Globussoft.

Soon after the concerns were raised, Chingari founder Sumit Ghosh tweeted, “Thanks for pointing the wp issue to me, Chingari was incubated under Globussoft and built by us, the security of Chingari app/ website and our users is not compromised by any of this. It is securely stored on dedicated and secure AWS instances. We will fix the wp issue soon.”

He further assured that the Chingari app has a different security/ engineering team. “Globussoft website and chingari app have very different security/engineering teams and are totally unrelated. Chingari will soon be an independent company,” Ghosh added.

Chingari has been the talk of the app-town since the government banned 59 Chinese apps. The platform has gained over 25 lakh downloads within a short span.